A woman in China who tried to follow an online recipe she saw in an influencer’s video ended up starting a fire in her home kitchen. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Almost burned my flat down’: woman in China follows food influencer’s video recipe for instant noodles with egg custard and sets kitchen on fire
- A woman in China was inspired to make an easy-sounding dish of instant noodles with egg custard after seeing a video from a food influencer
- The next thing she knew, her microwave had smoke pouring out of it, and her cup of noodles caught on fire
A woman in China who tried to follow an online recipe she saw in an influencer’s video ended up starting a fire in her home kitchen. Photo: SCMP composite