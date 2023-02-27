The relationship between the pair has inspired thousands of online comments on mainland social media, after the story struck a chord with millions. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘It refuses to believe’: video of loving dog’s relationship with cancer-stricken owner, hugging her and waiting for her return from treatment touches hearts in China
- A video capturing the loving relationship between a dog and its owner who has cancer has moved millions on mainland social media
- In one scene in the video, after the owner goes into a treatment facility, she has a video call with the dog, which uses a paw to touch her image
The relationship between the pair has inspired thousands of online comments on mainland social media, after the story struck a chord with millions. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo