A little girl in China who earned money by recycling scrap to help her parents buy a family car has delighted mainland social media. The unidentified girl from the Inner Mongolia region in northern China hatched the plan secretly after overhearing a conversation between her parents about buying a new car, The Paper reported. A video taken by her father, surnamed Li, shows the enterprising little girl standing next to three small bags of recyclable material she has collected. The bags are filled with used cartons and empty bottles. “What is this for?” Li asked his daughter in the video. “To sell the scrap,” she replied. “Why do you want to sell them?” Li asked. “For the money,” she said with a smile as she jumped up and down excitedly. After further questioning, Li was surprised to learn she was planning to buy a vehicle with the money. “Why do you want a car?” he asked. “You obviously want to buy one,” the girl replied. A bemused Li said that his mother-in-law had told his daughter that she could earn money selling recycled material which had stuck with the girl. “I never expected my girl would say this was the reason. I’m very touched,” he said. The girl’s efforts enchanted many viewers of the video. One person commented: “This kid is here to give thanks.” Another said: “How adorable this girl is! It almost makes me want to have a second child.” Stories about children’s kindness are frequently the subject of viral stories in mainland China. Last month, an 11-year-old boy and his six-year-old sister in eastern China trended in a story about how they woke up at midnight and made dumplings to help their parents, who run a food stand. Also, last month, the story of a three-year-old girl who cried after seeing her father develop grey hair and thought he was dying moved mainland social media.