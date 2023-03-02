Millions in China have marvelled at three brave and quick-thinking children who battled to save the life of one of their friends after she fell off a wall several metres above the ground. In the split second after the little girl slipped and fell over a retaining stone wall on the edge of a car park in southwest China’s Chongqing municipality, two boys immediately grabbed her arms. They held onto her for several minutes to prevent her from dropping while shouting for the help of stronger adults, who eventually rushed to join in the rescue. Thanks to her loyal friends’ prompt actions, the girl was saved uninjured. The close shave, recorded in a video watched by five million people on Douyin alone, was taken by a woman from her nearby flat window on February 26. She said while she was taking the video, her husband was already on his way to help in the rescue. Eagle-eyed online observers also spotted a little girl at the foot of the wall, waiting to catch her friend in case she slipped from the grasp of her two friends. After the rescue was complete, the girl waiting below to catch her should she fall, returned to her friend now safe – and in shock –at the top of the wall and comforted her. The brave young heroes’ quick reaction and never-give-up attitude has moved many online. “A big thumbs up to the brave children, you saved not only her life, but also her family!” one said. “These children are friends for life now,” said another. Some pointed out that it was “particularly difficult” for the boys to hold onto the girl until the adults arrived because of Chongqing’s hilly terrain. “It seems that there were people who lived across from the car park, but it could take them as much as half an hour to get there,” a person pointed out. “I’m glad the adults arrived in time, otherwise the girl below would have suffered serious injuries while catching her friend,” said another. This is not the first time Chinese social media has been touched by the heroic acts of young people. In January, two teenagers climbed almost seven meters to the top of an ancient city wall to rescue a little boy who climbed up but did not know how to get down, in eastern China’s Shandong province. Last year, a 14-year-old girl suffered two broken teeth in the act of saving an elderly man from a drunk who was beating him up in the street in southern China’s Guangdong province.