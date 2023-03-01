The marriage of a man in Taiwan is in jeopardy after he abandoned his wife-to-be in the snow while on their early honeymoon in Japan because she spent too much time shopping. His actions have created a fierce backlash online with many calling on the woman to dump him. According to a post by the disappointed fiancée on an anonymous forum, the soon-to-be-married couple travelled from Taiwan to Hokkaido, Japan, in early February. After a long shopping stop at a souvenir shop, she was surprised when her boyfriend “suddenly ran off in anger”. The woman said: “I didn’t dare walk around because of the language barrier, so I had to wait for him. When it started snowing in the evening, I ran to the roof of the shop and continued to wait until dark.” However, her fiancé never turned up. Luckily, she met a girl, also from Taiwan, who helped her get a taxi back to the hotel where she contacted her fiancé via Wi-fi. Her “disappearing” boyfriend shrugged off several apologies from her and the next day was “talking and laughing with me again as if nothing had happened”. This made the woman feel scared. On their return to Taiwan, the woman began to think about their relationship: “Can I really spend the rest of my life with a man who casually left me abroad?” she asked, adding: “We’re getting engaged in March. Is it too late for me to change my mind? I don’t want to regret not being brave enough after the wedding.” The posts quickly drew heated responses on the island’s social media, suggesting the poster a “run off in anger” from their relationship. One online observer said: “This man is a horrible lover. Break up!” Another said: “Cold violence! These type of people are dangerous.”