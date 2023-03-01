A video posted on Weibo about the case has been viewed by more than 100,000 people, with many calling for better pet protection laws in China. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Cat owner in China tracks down missing pet 1,600km away and finds truck full of stolen felines heading for slaughterhouse
- The owner of a missing cat used a collar tracker and animal rescue volunteers to locate her pet in another province 1,600 kilometres away
- After jumping on a plane, the owner was able to rescue the cat before it reached its destination, believed to be a slaughterhouse for cat meat
