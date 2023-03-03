A lonely 84-year-old man in eastern China who wondered if anyone would care if he died decided to find out by holding his own funeral while still alive “for fun”. The Anhui province resident, surnamed Zhang, held his funeral in the village where he lives on February 27. The unusual event was captured in a video that has since gone viral on mainland social media, Jimu News reported. On the morning of the funeral, more than 100 locals assembled at Zhang’s house, where he had prepared a feast for them as a thank-you for their help. After the meal, the three-hour funeral began with Zhang sitting on top of a red coffin on the back of a moving truck as he waved to people he passed in his village. A group of locals drove tricycles and motorcycles behind in a procession. An unnamed villager told Jimu News that Zhang had approached him earlier this month to ask for help planning his own funeral. The villager was surprised by the odd request but agreed to help make Zhang’s wish a reality. “He said that he would like to see the scene of his funeral before he passed away,” the villager said. Zhang said he had the idea after he recently bought a coffin for himself to prepare for his eventual death. When he told this to some of his neighbours, they suggested it was worth commemorating, giving Zhang the idea for the living funeral. Zhang said that since his adult children had all moved far away and his wife’s death two years ago, he has lived alone and often feels lonely. The funeral seemed like a project that would give him something to do and cheer him up. “I did not tell my children or my friends and relatives about the funeral. All the attendees were local villagers,” Zhang said. The funeral cost Zhang nearly 20,000 yuan (US$2,900), but he said it was worth the expense as he had enjoyed it. Locals said although the living funeral was unusual, they thought Zhang’s idea was positive and felt sympathy for him. However, local authorities were unhappy with the event, which they said had disrespected social customs around mourning and death and said they were now investigating. Zhang’s story has inspired mainland social media with its positive attitude towards death. One person said: “I admire his attitude towards life, and I hope he can live to be 100.” Another person added: “Zhang knows how to enjoy his life, despite being lonely.”