A restaurant cleaner in China fired for handing 20,000 yuan (US$2,880) left by a customer to police because her manager claimed the money now belonged to the eatery, has gone viral on social media. The cleaner, surnamed Song, was working as a contractor at the restaurant in Liaoning province in northeastern China when she found the money late last month and left it at the restaurant’s front desk, Haokan Video reported. In a video she posted online about the incident, Song said she assumed the owner of the lost money would return once they realised it was gone, but after a few days, no one had claimed the money. She then approached the restaurant manager and suggested reporting the matter to local police. However, the manager rejected the suggestion and became hostile and aggressive, Song said. The restaurant manager told Song she should raise the matter with her direct manager at the cleaning company that contracted her to the restaurant. “If your boss wants me to call the police, I will do it,” the manager told Song. However, when Song did this, she was met with a similar response and was again told the matter had nothing to do with her. “Do you know who you work for?” the cleaning company manager told Song. “You have no right to call the police. From now on, you are not my employee any more.” Undeterred by the loss of her job, Song contacted the police about the lost money. In retaliation, the restaurant published a post on WeChat falsely accusing Song of trying to steal the money for herself. When police and local government authorities launched investigations in response, they soon discovered that not only was Song innocent of the theft accusation but that both her former employer at the cleaning company and the restaurant had defamed Song and were told to apologise. She has reportedly received an apology from the restaurant and the cleaning company. In recognition of Song’s honesty and brave determination to do the right thing in the face of concerted bullying, the local authority is helping her to find a new job. Mainland social media users have praised Song for her integrity. One person said: “She is so honest. She risks losing her job to protect a stranger’s money.” Another person said: “There is no superiority or inferiority in careers, but it exists in personality.”