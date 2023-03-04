A 90-year-old Chinese man has attracted hilarious offers of “courtship” thanks to an online video of him flaunting his chunky gold jewellery worth more than 800,000 yuan (US$120,000). The viral clip shows the unidentified senior citizen decked out in two bulky gold bangle and bracelet and a gold ring on his left hand displaying his bling in front of a group of strangers in a shop in Zhangzhou city in southeastern China’s Fujian province on February 27. He then takes off a bangle that looks like a rolled-up gold bar, claiming it weighs more than 2 kilograms and casually throws it on a table for the curious audience to check it out. The elderly showman adds that he also has a gold belt at home, but his family forbids him to wear it outside. Some online observers claiming to be experts said they knew the bangle was pure gold the moment they heard the sound of it hitting the table. Chinese social media was shocked and humoured in equal measure by the sheer scale of the man’s bling. “My grandma is single. She would like to meet him,” one joked. Another then upped the ante: “He’s not an old man. He is my baby.” “If he accidentally fell down in the street, people would fight to help him get up,” said a third. Another focused on the plain design of the bracelet: “I have finally realised that it is the absolute weight of gold jewellery that matters, the design is meaningless.” China has been the world’s biggest consumer of gold since 2013. The country’s consumption of the precious metal reached an annual average of around 945 tonnes over the past decade, accounting for 30 per cent share of the global total, according to China Daily. Chinese media has reported that it is a custom of the Hokkien people of the Minnan region in China’s southeastern province of Fujian to buy gold as a way to save money. In April 2013, when gold prices suffered their biggest decline in three decades, 30 tonnes of gold products worth at least US$1.3 billion were sold in just 10 days in Fujian alone, the People’s Daily reported.