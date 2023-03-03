A man in China asked his friends to help plan his marriage proposal to his girlfriend and spent heavily before demanding they help pay. As a result he has become the subject of intense online criticism after the story went viral. The story appeared online after the best friend of the man’s fiancée, an unidentified woman from Zhejiang province in eastern China, posted about her outrage at his unreasonable demand that friends who helped plan his proposal pay him about 640 yuan (US$92) to cover his costs, Star Video reported. Screenshots in a video report on the story showed a conversation in a WeChat group the man created to plan his marriage proposal. “Yesterday, all of you had a hard day’s work. This is the cost of the KTV last night; let’s split the bill,” he said in the group chat. Then he sent a request to receive payment from his friends in the group. The news report did not disclose the number of friends in the group, but it showed that the group members were asked to pay about 640 yuan each. His friends were initially confused as they had not expected to be asked to pay for his proposal ceremony. The woman who named and shamed the man online said he asked her to help prepare the event late last year and to help choose a wedding ring for her best friend. The woman was thrilled to get involved in planning the proposal for her best friend. She said she advised him how to use drones to create displays which he accepted, and he spent nearly 70,000 yuan (US$10,100) renting 300 drones. When he booked the venue at a local KTV, the woman said she was excited about the event and her friend becoming engaged. The proposal went smoothly, and everyone was happy until the demand for money came. “It’s really ridiculous,” the woman said. She added that she had been dedicated to helping the man plan the proposal and had even taken leave from work to help out. “He has never said thank you to me,” she added. What made the woman even angrier was when the man told her that her drone idea had cost a lot of money. Mainland social media users have been scathing of the man and his demands for money from his friends. One said: “The man is so stingy, so cheap. God bless his fiancée can know the truth before getting married.” Another person asked: “Are you sharing your wife?” Stories about wedding drama are typical viral story fodder on mainland social media. Last month, a groom in Yunnan province in southwestern China was at the centre of a trending story after a large group of his ex-girlfriends showed up at his wedding to protest his treatment of them and threatened to “destroy” him.