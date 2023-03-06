A generational story of love within a Hong Kong family has led to a surreal situation in which a young woman could technically become the stepsister of her boyfriend, sparking amusement on social media. The tangled family web emerged after the young woman told the city’s anonymous forum, DiscussHK, that she had introduced her mother to her boyfriend’s father two years ago. Some time later she discovered that her single mother and her boyfriend’s single father, who are both middle-aged, had “become affectionate”. The woman said she understands that they are both single, so “it doesn’t matter if they become a couple,” but the situation feels strange because she is still dating her boyfriend. Then came the bombshell. The young woman was told by her mother that she planned to marry her boyfriend’s father. The poster on DiscussHK said: “If they get married, will my boyfriend and I have to refer to each other as brother and sister?” She went on to say that the two parents were fine with the younger pair getting married too, a scenario which further complicates the byzantine family tangle. The young woman also said it was good that her mother has found happiness but wonders if she should continue the relationship with her boyfriend. “No one knows about the future. It’s good to get married, of course, but if we break up later, won’t my ex be my brother?” The post sparked a lively online discussion. Many observers supported the mother: “It’s good that they are happy! They can leave the shackles of tradition behind, so it’s even more important for you as the offspring to look on the bright side.” Another said: “It’s better for the family to be close.” However, while many saw the funny side, they also worried for the family. One commenter said: “Remind them not to have another child, or it will be more complicated!”