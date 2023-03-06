A well-known mainland Chinese travel blogger said a recent holiday to Hong Kong was ruined after a taxi driver allegedly extorted HK$500 (US$64) to return a phone she left in his cab. Travel blogger, known as Linlin, said she had been looking forward to the trip after waiting almost three years before she could cross the border into Hong Kong because of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, on February 16, the last day of her two-day trip to the city, she realised she had left her mobile phone, which was “full of video footage”, in the taxi she took from Sham Shui Po to her hotel in Hung Hom. When she dialled the phone’s number, it was immediately answered by the taxi driver who said he would only return it if she paid him HK$500. “I was shocked. The way he said it turned what could be a ‘thank you gesture’ into a threat, and even – a word that I am not very willing to say - blackmail,” Linlin said in a video posted online on February 19. She said she understood it was a hassle for the driver to come to her hotel to deliver the phone and was willing to offer him a “thank you fee” to cover the taxi fare for the trip. The driver asked Linlin to collect her phone in a dark location away from the hotel, where there were no surveillance cameras around. Linlin said she tried to report the incident to Hong Kong police but failed to get through after calling the Hung Hom police station’s number, given by the hotel receptionist, for half an hour. Linlin ended up paying the driver the money he demanded. Despite the inconvenience, she said she planned to return to Hong Kong to report the matter to the police because she “doesn’t want to tolerate such behaviour”. Linlin added that she did not think the case reflected poorly on all Hong Kong taxi drivers and said one person did not represent the entire city. However, she called for a friendlier attitude towards travellers in Hong Kong. “I am a travel blogger who has channels to expose unhappy experiences. I can speak Cantonese, so I can argue with people. But how about others?” Linlin said. “It’s not OK to make it harder for travellers to protect their rights only because they are not locals or do anything you want because they don’t speak your language.”