A humorous video of a man in China showing his wife how to breastfeed their newborn has delighted mainland social media. The unidentified man from Fujian province in southeastern China demonstrated breastfeeding to his wife after he discovered she had been holding their one-month-old infant incorrectly, The Paper reported. A video taken by his wife, surnamed Long, showed the man holding the baby in his arms and sitting on a lounge chair in their home. “Why do you always move our child in a clockwise direction? Why don’t you hold it still?” The husband is heard asking his wife in the video. “I’m asking you now. Don’t laugh!” After she hears this, Long begins laughing in the background. Long said that she has mostly fed her newborn with baby formula since giving birth one month ago. Her breastfeeding had only been occasional when she had enough milk to nurse. She said the other problem was that her baby was too little to suck the breast milk. Her worried husband tried to look for breastfeeding solutions on the internet. After watching some videos about parenting on Douyin, he believed Long’s method of holding the child was the reason for the unsuccessful breastfeeding. “I feel it’s very funny. A man teaches a woman about breastfeeding,” Long said. She added jokingly: “If he could do it alone, he wouldn’t need me to do it anymore.” The couple’s amusing struggles have entertained many online viewers of the video. One person said: “He is a serious man.” Another commenter, who is also a mother, said: “Haha, he acts exactly the same as my husband.” Humorous stories about parenting are frequently the subject of viral content in mainland China. Last month, a Chinese man trended online after the release of a video of him crying and drunkenly begging his parents-in-law to convince his wife to stop breastfeeding their two-year-old so that she could get some proper sleep. In January, a story about a father in China telling his young daughter that getting married when she grows up is her decision but that he expects her to spend time with him regardless was also popular online.