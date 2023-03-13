A mother in China who started a business teaching parents how to have fun with their children and provide “quality companionship” has become a viral story as interested parents clamour to sign up. The 36-year-old mother of two girls, identified by the alias Tutu on social media, set up the business in a small studio with two other mothers in Changsha, the capital of Hunan province in central China, last year. Tutu said the business is based on her own experiences travelling with her children to tourist sights and visiting child-friendly attractions, video news portal Star Video reported. Since 2018 Tutu has taken her daughters, one in primary school and the other in kindergarten, to more than 100 cities in 10 countries. She routinely shares on social media her travel experiences, including beautiful scenery and exciting activities with her children, which aroused significant interest from her followers. “Many mothers contacted me, saying they envy my life. They said they also want to take kids outside to play, but their problem is that they can’t find companions to go along with them,” Tutu said. “They also didn’t know where to take their kids when travelling. They asked if they could join us next time we travelled.” Seeing the high demand for travel advice and companions from local families, Tutu concluded: “Their quintessential headache is that they don’t know how to provide quality companionship for their kids,” she said. “They don’t know where to take their kids to play, they don’t have good companions, and they don’t know what matters they should pay attention to in order to avoid being swindled. So my company is to address these ‘painful points’ for these mothers.” Tutu mainly uses the social media platform Xiaohongshu to promote her service to families in Changsha. In the past winter holiday, her company organised trips for families to the tropical island of Hainan in southern China in a big rented villa. The children were taught how to make rabbit-shaped hats and set off fireworks on the beach to celebrate the Lunar New Year. One of the other tours her company organised was to Xishuangbanna in southwestern China’s Yunnan province, where children and their parents learned about tropical plants and experienced the folk customs of local ethnic minorities. “I believe a person’s childhood should not be full of extracurricular activities,” Tutu said. “What’s more important is to explore nature and form your own view of the outside world.” “During these trips, parents are advised to participate in our activities attentively. They can experience the joy of these parent-child interactions and learn and grow with their kids together.” Tutu’s story triggered a flood of comments on mainland Chinese social media after being picked up by local news outlets. “I am interested in her service. Can she add me to her activity group?” asked one person on Weibo. “The activities she organises are quite good. I frequently encounter mothers and their children playing alone in the park,” another person said. A third parent commented: “I also want to spend time playing with my kid but I have to work on weekends. I need to earn money. I envy Tutu and the mothers in her group for having time to spend and play with their kids!”