A girl in China who saved her pocket money for a year and amassed 1,350 yuan (US$194) to buy her mother a gold ring as a gift has warmed hearts on mainland social media. Star Video reported that the unnamed girl from Shandong province in eastern China hoarded her pocket money for a whole year before buying her mother the ring at a local shopping centre earlier this month. In a video, the girl is seen walking with her uncle and carrying a bag with her pocket money. After taking out the cash from her bag, the girl explained she had saved 3 yuan (43 US cents) daily over the past year. “I’ve kept saving 3 yuan a day since the beginning of March last year, and I’ve been waiting for this day,” the girl said. Then the uncle followed her to jewellery stores in the shopping centre where after looking around, she stopped at one counter and asked a saleswoman about a gold ring adorned with a bow. She also tried on different gold rings. “All of you are very good, but today I can only bring one home,” the girl said while admiring the rings on her fingers. She turned to her uncle and said: “I feel this one with a flower on top better suits my mother, right?” The uncle did not answer but he took out her savings and handed the money over to the saleswoman. “Is it enough for me to bring this ring home?” the girl asked. When the saleswoman answered that the ring was priced at 1,585 yuan, she hesitated and then looked at her uncle with a sad expression because she only had 1,350 yuan. When her uncle appeared to dismiss her request for help, she turned to the saleswoman. “Can I have it on an account?” she asked. She then told the saleswoman that she could pay 5 yuan daily until the outstanding balance was paid, and the saleswoman laughed. Her uncle then fulfilled her wish and covered the shortfall before they left the store excitedly. When she met her mother afterwards, she suggested taking a photo together. “Please close your eyes,” the girl said with a big smile and slipped the ring on her mother’s finger. When the mother saw the ring, she looked surprised and kissed her daughter. The girl’s sweet gesture has touched many mainland social media users. One person said: “How adorable the girl is! I could sense the happiness in her mother.” Another jokingly quipped: “I hope I can have a daughter.” Mainland social media users are regularly captivated by stories of loving children. Last month, a little girl in northern China who earned money by recycling scrap to help her parents buy a family car went viral. Last August, a boy who gave his mother his piggy bank containing savings of 26,420 yuan (US$3,800) saved over eight and a half months also gained popularity online.