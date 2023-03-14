A Chinese mother who used old cardboard boxes to make large toys, such as a huge playhouse, a castle, a Transformer car and a lion head for her triplet daughters, has been praised for her thrifty inventiveness on mainland social media. The woman, surnamed Tian, said she had the idea after she bought three air conditioners for her home, leaving her with large cardboard boxes, news outlet Dami Video reported. “There were so many used cardboard boxes left over. So I thought to myself, ‘Why not make something for my kids to play with using these leftover boxes?’ Then I began to collect more carton materials,” said Tian. She a former graphic designer who lives in Liuzhou in China’s southern Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. Among the toys Tian made was a brightly coloured lion headpiece for Chinese lion dance that she held over her head when running around and playing with her triplet daughters, aged four and a half years old. The Transformer toy car she made contained several carton pieces to form the shell of a sedan where Tian could hide, the video report showed. She said she made the castle because her daughters like princess stories. The pink cardboard castle, about the same height as an average adult, was so well made that Tian has been invited to take the model to her daughters’ kindergarten to put on display. Other toys she created included a miniature World Cup football court on which stood two rival soccer teams dressed in national uniforms. Tian even marked the recent Qatar World Cup’s sponsors’ names around the court. Tian also made two “barbecue grills” – one for barbecuing pretend food like chicken legs, prawns and vegetables and the other for roasting suckling pig which was equipped with a rotating spit. She made a variety of toy food for her daughters to play cook. “Childhood is short. As a mother, I think I should fill it with love and do it in an interesting way,” said Tian about her creations. The video of the cardboard toys has been viewed more than 50 million times on Weibo. Meanwhile, a hand-made miniature toy called “Dream Town” produced by another mother and her 10-year-old daughter has also captivated mainland internet users. The 1.3-metre-high model, also made of used cardboard boxes, has 27 small rooms including a teahouse, a coffee bar, and even libraries, said the mother who lives in eastern China’s Zhejiang province. She said her daughter was responsible for drawing the indoor decorations and making the tiny furniture in the rooms. “Doing it by herself gives my daughter a sense of achievement,” the mother, surnamed Wu, told Shanhai Video. “Through this ‘Dream Town’ project, I want to convey the message of turning waste into treasure to my daughter and at the same time I hope that she could learn to find fun in everyday life.”