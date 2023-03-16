A cat dressed in various period costumes that would befit figures ranging from medieval European royalty to Eastern princesses has sent mainland Chinese social media into a frenzy of delight. A series of photos of the 13-month-old female Devon Rex cat named Sister Qian has attracted a wave of compliments online after the cat’s owner posted them on Douyin earlier this month, the Qianjiang Evening News reported. One outfit in particular, a blue-and-white patterned dress that many compared to Chinese porcelain and topped off with a miniature tiara, attracted the most attention. “From a cat, I found incredible beauty!” commented one enamoured person on Douyin. “The dress is like blue-and-white porcelain. The cat gives life to this dress,” another fan said. Another commenter said: “The cat shows how a graceful lady should look”. “It should be invited to join fashion week,” exclaimed another person. The blue-and-white dress was made by the cat’s owner, a woman surnamed Yang, who lives in Hangzhou in eastern China’s Zhejiang province. The 24-year-old is a graduate of the National Academy of Chinese Theatre Arts, where she majored in character make-up and design, and has produced and sold over 100 sets of period cat clothes. Yang said she spent 20 hours making her cat’s famous blue-and-white porcelain dress and headwear. “The material for the headwear is a kind of Miao silver which is light in weight. So it will not place heavy pressure on the cat. The dress is made of damask,” Yang said. “The popularity of Sister Qian boosts my confidence. I realised that the elements of traditional Chinese-style clothes for pets are attractive to many people.” The designer said she has a total of six pet cats at home. “I love cats and also love making apparel. Therefore, I am passionate about the cat clothes industry,” she said. Sister Qian is the most cooperative among her six cats in wearing her designs, Yang said. “Only she stays still when I dress her. She will even extend her front leg when I am about to put a front sleeve on her,” said Yang. “I have to admit that my Sister Qian is a born cat model. She is obedient and sticks to me. She even puts her head on my arm when she sleeps. “Surrounded by so many cats while working, I don’t have any anxiety at all. My happiness index has remarkably risen,” Yang said. Yang said she has plans to work with factories to mass-produce her cat outfits for sale in the future. According to a market research report issued by China’s pet industry in 2021, the country’s pet cat and dog population was 110 million, with 68 million owners in that year. Sister Qian does not worry about keeping fit, unlike human models, said her owner. “I’ve never tried to control her weight. She can eat whenever she wants. She weighs in at 2.5kg,” said Yang. “I love cats. I will not go against the cat’s natural growth discipline because of her fame.”