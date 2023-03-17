A lovelorn Hong Kong man who attended his ex-girlfriend’s wedding has sparked a debate online. In a post on DiscussHK, Hong Kong’s largest anonymous online forum, the man began a thread which was titled: “Thoughts after going to my ex’s wedding yesterday”. Published on March 3, the man said he had broken up with his ex-girfriend a few years ago and despite having a new partner received an invitation to the wedding of his ex. The poster said the pair have broken up because his ex “couldn’t see a future with me” but that he still liked her a lot. After receiving the invitation, many people close to the poster advised him not to attend. “I don’t know why I went, but maybe I wanted her to see me as I am now and feel that I was still in love with her, or maybe I wanted her wedding to end awkwardly and to cause the groom grievance,” the poster said. When the man saw his ex in her wedding dress he thought to himself: “I wish the groom was me”. At the end of the ceremony, the man asked to have his photo taken with the bride: “I felt better when I saw how upset her husband looked,” he said. But when he returned home and saw the photo he realised his folly: “I was the one who was unhappy because I didn’t get to be with her in the end.” More than 100 people commented on the post, with most disapproving of his actions, saying “he made a fool of himself”. “If I’m not the groom, why should I go to the wedding of my ex?” one person said. Others accused him of being childish: “In her eyes, you are still the one who doesn’t have a future.” Another said: “It is not fair to your current girlfriend.”