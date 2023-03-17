A video of a little boy in China in tears when hugging his baby sister after being apart for 20 days has warmed hearts on mainland social media earlier this month. The children’s ages were not disclosed in the clip. Their mother, surnamed Han, from Shandong province in eastern China, filmed the touching moment they reunited after the toddler had been away at her grandmother’s home and posted it on Baidu where it went viral, Star Video reported. In the clip, the little girl is seen standing by the front door of her home, waiting for her brother to return. The moment she sees him open the door, she calls out, and he breaks into a big smile and bends down to hug her. He then bursts into tears, prompting his little sister to start crying. “I missed you so much,” the boy tells his sister. The children’s mother said she knew the pair had missed each other but was not expecting such an emotional reunion. “He loves his little sister very much,” Han told Star Video. After the boy calmed down, Han talked with him in the video. “Did you miss your mother?” she asked him. He shook his head. “Did you miss your sister?” To which he nodded. Mainland social media was captivated by the story. “How adorable the brother and sister are!” commented one person. Another commenter, a mother of two, said: “My son greets his younger sister before he greets me when he comes home from school.” Light-hearted stories about siblings often trend on mainland social media. Last December, a video of an eight-year-old boy in northern China looking after his younger brother as if he were an experienced nanny went viral. In the same month, two brothers in eastern China filmed playfully teasing their baby brother delighted millions online.