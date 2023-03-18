A new bar in the New York borough of Brooklyn is offering a sensory celebration of Chinese culture while paying homage to one of Hong Kong’s cinematic greats. The Red Pavilion, which officially opened this week, is dishing up a moody aesthetic inspired by Wong Kar-wai, the legendary director known for the movies Chungking Express and In The Mood For Love . Wong’s films, combined with the work of frequent collaborator, the cinematographer Christopher Doyle, beautifully capture Hong Kong’s neon-drenched streets. This 2,500-square-foot outlet in the eclectic Bushwick neighbourhood of the US city embraces the same aesthetic, with red and green neon accents sprawled across the walls, and traditional Chinese paper lanterns and ornate glass candle holders spread throughout. But it is more than a neo noir-inspired nightclub which hosts a myriad of events from aerial acrobatics to live music including jazz nights reminiscent of 1940s Shanghai. By day The Red Pavilion is a Chinese teahouse and apothecary, its celebration of Chinese culture continuing with a food and drinks menu infused with Traditional Chinese Medicine ingredients. “It’s a stage for local artists and performers to share their vision and for people to come together and enjoy thoughtfully curated live entertainment in a memorable, cinematic space,” says Taipei-born creative director Shien Lee who founded the venue with traditional Chinese medicine chef and author, Zoey Xinyi Gong. The like-minded duo created the venue in response to a surge in violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islanders community which spiked during the pandemic. In 2021, Anti-Asian hate crimes in the US increased 339 per cent from the previous year. “Our focus is to support the cultural visibility of the Asian American and Pacific Islanders community in New York and provide unique immersive food and beverage experiences that incorporate live music, performance art, and traditional Chinese medicine,” said Lee. Through purpose-driven experiences of art, hospitality and cultural exchange, the pair believe they can shatter stereotypes and structural inequities, allowing individuals and communities to reconnect, heal, and flourish. Shanghai-born Gong has concocted a variety of qi-boosting dishes including seasonal congees and broths. Cocktails designed by Orson Salicetti have also been given the traditional Chinese medicine treatment and include The Red Dragon, a mix of Mezcal, tamarind, blood orange, lily bulbs, lemon, agave, and Sichuan chilli powder with a poppy seed rim. Herbal shots such as the Long Living, a combination of tequila and Baijiu, infused goji, and chrysanthemum flower, are also available.