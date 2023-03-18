The online auction of a murder-suicide home in China has trended on mainland social media after it attracted nearly 40,000 views and sold for 730,000 yuan (US$106,000) lower than the listed market price of 2.43 million yuan. The flat in Hangzhou in Zhejiang province, eastern China, fetched 1.7 million yuan(US$248,000) at auction on March 14, 30 per cent less than the asking price. According to the Hangzhou Daily, there was only one registered bidder for the seventh-floor flat with a gross area of 83.09 square metres at the time of the sale. The former owner bought the flat in November 2018. A sentence marked in red on the property listing highlighted a murder-suicide that occurred in the flat and that a blood stain on the wall in the master bedroom had been covered by wallpaper. In April 2020, the previous owner, in his 30s, murdered his wife and then killed himself by jumping out of one of the flat’s windows. Their daughter, who was three years old at the time, survived as an orphan. The specific details of the case were not entirely clear, but it was reported that the late couple had been in debt and owed 1.7 million yuan. Shortly before the murder-suicide, the couple’s bank started legal action for the return of the money owed by foreclosing on their mortgage and putting their home up for sale. The auction of the flat earlier this month set the starting price at 1.7 million yuan with the rate of price increases at 10,000 yuan (US$1,500) per interval. Two seconds before the auction ended, the solo bidder made a single bid at the starting price. The new buyer will be required to take legal responsibility for paying all the bills in arrears for the property, including property management fees, maintenance work and utilities. The story sparked an outpouring of discussion on mainland social media, with people divided between those who felt the place was a bargain and those uncomfortable with the property’s dark past. One person said: “730,000 yuan is a lot of money, so I believe the buyer is smart.” Another remarked: “Honestly, death happens every day and everywhere, right? So, no need to be scared of it.” “I’m too timid to stay in such a home for even a minute. If I had to, I’d prefer to sleep on the street.” another person said. “Blood stains on the wall? It sounds very creepy,” another person said. If you have suicidal thoughts or know someone who is experiencing them, help is available. In Hong Kong, dial +852 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or +852 2382 0000 for Suicide Prevention Services. In the US, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or +1 800 273 8255. For a list of other nations’ helplines, see this page .