The story of a man in China in tears after listening to his wife’s childbirth experience has touched mainland social media users. The Paper reported that the woman, surnamed Fei, from Shanxi province in northern China, was thankful to her husband for his empathy with her suffering of giving birth. In a video, the husband is shown sitting on a hospital bed shortly after his wife has given birth. Next to the bed are his parents and mother-in-law, who surround his newborn baby lying in a cot. Fei said while her mother and parents-in-law were busy fussing over the baby, her husband was primarily concerned for her wellbeing after the birth. “He is the only person to move a stool over and sit by me,” Fei said. “He kept asking what I’ve been going through in the delivery room.” Fei said her husband listened to her carefully as she explained the pain she had endured during childbirth. “He emotionally breaks down for the pain I’ve had during childbirth,” she said. She said her husband bent his head and wiped away tears while listening to her recall her ordeal. Fei said she was surprised at her husband’s reaction and felt touched by his concern and care. “Thanks to my husband for standing by me when I most needed it,” she said. Many internet users on mainland social media were captivated by the story. One person said: “Love your wife, thank your mum. She gave birth to you after suffering the pain as your wife did.” Another added: “I’m envious of Fei marrying such a good man.” Last week, a humorous video of a man in southeastern China showing his wife how to breastfeed their newborn delighted mainland social media. In February, a man in central China trended online after a video of him crying and drunkenly begging his parents-in-law to convince his wife to stop breastfeeding their two-year-old because she did not get enough sleep went viral.