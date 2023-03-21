A secondary school student in China who has carried a paraplegic classmate everywhere at school, including to the toilet, and helped feed him for the past six years has touched mainland social media. Zhu Jinxiang, from Jiangxi province in southeastern China, has insisted on helping disabled classmate Zhong Huaqiang minimise the difficulties he faced at school, The Paper reported. In a viral video of the pair, Zhu carries Zhong on his back as he walks into a classroom and puts Zhong down on his seat. When the class is over, Zhu, whose seat is next to Zhong, turns to ask whether Zhong needs a drink or to use the toilet. Zhu and Zhong have been friends since their first year of secondary school. Since then Zhu has always stood by Zhong at school. The friendship is a two-way relationship, with Zhu supporting Zhong physically, while Zhong performs well academically at school and motivates Zhu to do well in his studies. “We help each other. I help him overcome the little things in life, but he supports me in my studies and life and that makes me become a better me,” Zhu told The Paper. Their teacher, surnamed Xiao, said that the touching friendship between Zhu and Zhong has inspired many of their classmates to help each other. Their story has touched many mainland social media users. One person said: “It warms my heart. I hope their friendship can last forever”. Another person added: “Love is everywhere”. Mainland social media users are regularly captivated by stories about loving friendships. In November last year, a woman in central China who sought online advice to help her friend who weighed just 35kg to gain weight went viral in China. In October last year, a two-year-old boy in eastern China who introduced his best friend to his mother in a touching scene delighted millions of people.