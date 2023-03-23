A pet dog in China that visited its sick owner in the hospital every day they were apart has warmed hearts on mainland social media. Star Video reported that the dog from Chongqing in Sichuan province, southwestern China, made the daily trip with a family member to a local hospital after its unnamed owner became ill with an undisclosed condition. In a video shared online with the story, the dog is shown leaning forward against a handrail of a hospital bed and staring at its elderly owner before the dog snuggles its head on the bed against its owner’s body. During a later visit, the owner, apparently feeling better, is seen walking around. Seeing that its owner is getting better, the dog shows its excitement by jumping and wagging its tail around its owner and then pressing its head against her. The dog’s age is not mentioned in the story; however, it is reported that it has lived with the elderly woman since it was a puppy and that the two are very close. The story of their companionship deeply moved mainland social media. One person said: “The dog is so sweet.” Another person said: “No regrets in life, no regrets in the dog’s life.” “Dogs know everything, they just can’t speak,” another commented. “The caring of children for their parents might not be as intense as pets for the elderly,” another person added. Heartwarming pet stories often trend on mainland social media. In November last year, a video of a woman in eastern China disciplining her two dogs for running away from home as though they were naughty children amused mainland social media users. In October last year, a dog in eastern China returned home after it had been missing for six years with a story about the reunion going viral and being read by millions.