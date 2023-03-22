A man in China having pre-wedding photos taken with his fiancée near a lake is being hailed as a hero after jumping into the water to save a drowning teenage girl. The man’s fiancée, surnamed Sun, said that while they were taking pre-wedding photos in Fuyang, in Anhui province, eastern China, on March 14, their make-up artist noticed a person struggling in the water nearby, The Paper reported. Sun immediately asked her fiancé and the photographer to help the girl in the water. “My fiancé jumped into the water purely out of instinct. He didn’t think much but just wanted to save the drowning person. Actually, he is not very good at swimming and hasn’t swum for a few years,” Sun said. When her fiancé and the photographer reached the girl, she was floating on the water’s surface. Sun said her fiancé took off his suit jacket before jumping into the lake while the photographer took off all his upper garments before joining in to rescue the girl. It took the pair two to three minutes to get the girl onto the bank. Meanwhile, Sun called the police. The girl regained consciousness a few minutes later and was taken to hospital by police officers who arrived at the scene soon after. Her fiancé then went to the photo studio to change into some dry clothes before continuing the photo shoot. Sun said the girl’s father later telephoned them to express his gratitude. “I told him there was no need to thank us. Doing this is not a big deal for my fiancé and the photographer. We feel relieved as long as the girl is safe,” she said. “From this incident, I found my fiancé is brave,” said Sun. “I have not picked the wrong person. He is someone I can trust for life.” The groom’s heroic actions have won him a flood of praise from mainland social media users. “We can see that the groom has an upstanding personality. The bride is marrying the right man,” said one person on Douyin. “He is the world’s most handsome bridegroom!” said another person. “I wish the good-hearted couple good luck forever and hope they have a harmonious union lasting 100 years,” another commenter said. Two years ago, another groom went viral in mainland China for his devotion to helping others. When he and his bride were taking pre-wedding pictures in front of the fire station where he worked in Shandong province in eastern China, he heard the alarm bell ring. Before his bride and photographer could react, he ran to a fire engine, got in and went to the scene of the fire. He returned later to continue taking photos after the fire was extinguished.