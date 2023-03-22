The sound of a dim sum cart loaded with bamboo steamers rolling around a restaurant is iconic in Hong Kong. From dumplings to barbecue pork buns, turnip cake and bean curd sheet rolls, dim sum – it literally means “to touch your heart” – is a Hong Kong ritual that brings together large groups over small plates, plus endless pots of tea. Now a Hong Kong hotel is taking dim sum to a new level by catering to its four-legged guests. This month the Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong, in the North Point district of Hong Kong Island, introduced a “doggy dim sum” service for “pawrents” wanting to treat their beloved pooch. Served on the outdoor garden terrace of the Farmhouse restaurant, the doggie dim sum includes steamed meatballs, braised cod with fish maw, braised quail eggs, duck with capelin and braised chicken fillet with goat milk, all served in tiny bamboo steamers. “We recognise the unique bond between dogs and humans and are always on the lookout for new ways to enhance the experience for dog-families,” said Patrick Sin, general manager of Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong. “Yum cha is such an iconic Hong Kong experience, and is traditionally one of the ways in which families gather to spend quality time with each other,” he said. “A ‘doggy yum cha’ was therefore the perfect way to celebrate dog-families and enable them to create new memories together.” As well as the “doggy dim sum”, Sin said the hotel also offers a range of steamed treats and even birthday cakes for dogs. Sin also said the “very instagrammable” four-legged dim sum has been a huge hit. After their feast, the dogs can work off some canine calories with a visit to a nearby shopping mall, the dog-friendly Harbour North, as well as the dog park and nearby waterfront promenade. “All these amenities make our hotel a highly sought-after destination for pet owners,” said Sin, adding that the hotel is also one of Hong Kong’s most dog-friendly, with canine-friendly floors, guestrooms, elevators and an outdoor terrace.