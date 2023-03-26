A humorous video of a little girl in China pulling out a loose tooth by herself after her father is unable to bring himself to do it has delighted mainland social media. The unnamed little girl from Jiangsu province in eastern China gave social media a laugh when she was filmed giving her father a lesson in pulling out teeth, shm.com.cn reported. In the video, the girl is seen sitting on a couch at home next to her father. The father is seen holding a piece of tissue as he places his right hand into his daughter’s mouth. “Ah, open your mouth wide,” the father said. The daughter opened her mouth while staring at her father and then started to resist which made her father’s hand shake. “Why are you shaking? No need to be afraid,” the girl told her father. “If your hand is shaking again, I will do it myself,” the daughter continued. “Can you do it? If you can’t, I can do it.” She straightened up and smiled before opening her mouth and then stretched her left hand holding a tissue before putting it into her mouth. Her initial attempt to pull the tooth out failed as her father looked on fearfully. She pulled at the tooth repeatedly before it eventually came loose, and she passed it to her father. “It’s a piece of cake. Why are you scared?” she said in the video. The sweet story amused many internet users on mainland social media. One person joked: “Hahaha, a wonderful daughter and a cowardly father.” Another person said: “How strong the girl is! She will be a superwoman in the future.”