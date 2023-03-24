A frosty and deteriorating relationship between a pair of Hong Kong university roommates has gripped the city’s social media. The most recent dip in what has been a simmering stand-off between the two students sent their relationship to rock bottom and has sparked legal concerns among online observers of the spat. In late 2022, one of the students involved posted on the city’s anonymous forum, Dcard, that he and his roommate “never get along and have nothing to say to each other.” Two days before he posted that message the pair had a row. As a result, the poster, who does not usually turn off his computer when he leaves the shared room, was shocked to find that his roommate had deleted all the homework he had left on his Google Drive when he returned. “I got out of the shower, dried my hair, turned on my computer and found he had deleted all my homework,” the stunned student said. In dozens of comments under the post, the majority of online observers expressed outrage at the behaviour of the poster’s roommate. Among them, the most liked commenter offered technical advice on how to recover the deleted files. Some suggested that the poster report the incident to university authorities: “This is a crime and he should not be allowed to continue harming people,” one said. Others described the deletions of the files as a criminal act with one adding: “Pack your bags and go home, then call the police. If you can’t change your dormitory, just quit your room quickly.” Not every student in Hong Kong chooses to live in a dormitory, but in the local further education culture, doing so is considered one of the “five things to do in university”, along with falling in love and joining clubs. The poster did not specify which university he was studying at.