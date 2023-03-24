A woman in China who broke off her engagement one month before her wedding and married another man because her fiancé would not give her his annual bonus has renewed debate about expectations around marriage on mainland social media. The story about the unidentified woman from Zhejiang province in eastern China went viral after her ex-boyfriend, nicknamed Xiaoli, shared his anger at the news she was marrying another man just one month after their break-up because of the bonus dispute, Star Video reported. The woman and Xiaoli had been in a relationship for four years. They were about to get married until one month before the wedding date when the woman’s parents became involved in the preparations. “They asked me to hand over my year-end bonus to her after the wedding. I was speechless when I heard that,” Xiaoli told Star Video. Xiaoli said that he had tried his best to satisfy the woman and her parents, but he felt he could not agree with their bonus demand. “My salary is not high, so I rely on my annual bonus for living my life,” he said. Xiaoli said that he would have to make substantial changes to his lifestyle if he had given all his bonus to the woman and felt the last-minute demand made no sense. He said the final straw in the breakdown of their relationship came when the woman said he did not love her if he did not give that money to her. After their fight, Xiaoli decided to break off the engagement. When he talked to the woman’s parents on a call, he was informed that her daughter would not marry him. They then said their daughter was still going ahead with the wedding, but to another man, who was the ex-boyfriend of a woman Xiaoli had previously dated. “It’s ridiculous. It happened only a month ago. How eager she was to get married!” Xiaoli said. He said the woman claimed that she loved him. However, she could not go against her parents. “My parents hoped I could get married as soon as possible, and they planned everything. It doesn’t matter whom I marry.” the woman reportedly said. The story prompted heated discussion on mainland social media. One incredulous person said: “Isn’t this the plot of a novel?” Another person commented: “Who can I support? They confused me.” “I think ending the relationship is the right move,” a third person said.