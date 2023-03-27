An audience member at an immersive traditional Chinese opera performance in southeastern China became so profoundly attached to the story that she climbed onto the stage in a rage and yelled at the actress playing the villain, almost hitting her before she was restrained. In the middle of a performance of the opera Jin Hua Nu , known in English as A Maiden by the Name of Jinhua , being performed by the Guangdong Youth Teochew Opera Troupe in Guangdong province on March 15, the unidentified woman angrily rushed onto the stage towards the actor playing the character Old Woman Jinzhang. The character is a classic villain in the Teochew opera, where she is the protagonist Jinhua’s sister-in-law and bullies others in the household depicted in the story. During a scene where the character Jinzhang beats a servant, the woman in the audience seemed to lose her grip on the boundary between fiction and reality and decided to intervene on the servant’s behalf by storming onto the stage. The actor playing Jinzhang escaped unharmed after another performer and a backstage hand managed to grab the woman before she reached her. The chief of the opera troupe, surnamed Zheng, said that the woman may have been taken in by the immersive set-up of the opera, which involved a limited degree of interaction and dialogue with the audience. Zheng said the woman’s reaction showed “her recognition of the troupe’s performing abilities”. The actress playing Jinzhang, surnamed Huang, said that while she was aware her character was unpleasant, most audiences just scolded her character from their seats and that this was the first time someone had gone as far as confronting her on stage. The woman’s failed attempt to play a role in the opera has caused widespread amusement on mainland social media. Many people shared other examples of actors being treated “unfairly” after playing villainous or unflattering characters. “Big mum is a hero,” one person commented. “This is the highest level of recognition a performer could receive,” said another person. Many said it reminded them of actor Feng Yuanzheng, who played one of Chinese television’s best-known villains, a surgeon who was violent towards his wife in the 2001 series Don’t Respond to Strangers . Feng revealed in an interview that his car tyres were slashed more than once after the drama was broadcast and that his real-life mother-in-law had called to check if his wife was OK. Known for their performances in southern China’s Chaoshan region, the Guangdong Youth Teochew Opera Troupe promotes the traditional Chinese Teochew form of opera, a variant of Chinese opera that originated in the region more than five centuries ago. Performed in the Chaoshan dialect, the Teochew opera is still widely popular in Guangdong and Hong Kong and among overseas Chinese emigrants in Southeast Asia.