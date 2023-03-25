A video of a stray puppy in China begging its new owner to also adopt its teddy bear has warmed hearts on mainland social media. The woman, surnamed Zhang, from Shandong province in eastern China, shared a video of her first encounter with the dog and its teddy bear on a river bank, reported local news outlet Dushi Shibao Shibao. In the video, the dog is shown with the teddy bear on the ground next to it, which the dog is seen kissing and touching with its paws. Zhang, who has three other dogs, said she immediately realised that it was a stray that needed care and decided to take it home. When she “talked” to the dog, it appeared to understand her invitation to go with her and started to run towards Zhang but kept looking back at the teddy bear. After reaching Zhang, it kept putting its paws on her shins and stared at her while whimpering at the same time. “It looks very worried and it seems that it doesn’t want to leave,” Zhang said in the video. Despite being confused, Zhang waited to see what the dog was trying to tell her. It then turned around and ran away as Zhang followed it. The dog stopped at the teddy bear and licked it again. Zhang said she realised the dog was trying to tell her: “Please take teddy too.” “I took the dog and the teddy bear home,” Zhang said. Zhang soon discovered that the dog was sick and began caring for it. However, she was unsure if she could manage four dogs. “If I find I can’t look after four dogs, I will try to find a sweet home for the dog and its teddy bear,” she said. The story of the bond between the dog and its stuffed toy has touched mainland social media users. One person said: “All creatures great and small.” Another commented: “It’s so heart-warming. The dog won’t give up on its friend.” Touching pet stories are popular on mainland social media. Earlier this month, a pet dog in southwestern China that visited its sick owner in the hospital every day they were apart went viral.