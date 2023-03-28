A drug-trafficking love triangle – described as like a Chinese version of the US crime drama Breaking Bad – has captured the imagination of millions on social media. The complex case unfolded in the coastal city of Taizhou, in China’s eastern province of Zhejiang and online interest in it quickly grew after police there posted details of it on their WeChat public account. According to investigators, the crystal meth-using and dealing ring began to unravel on March 13 when a 49-year-old local man, surnamed Dai, reported to the police that his wife had “eloped” with his second cousin and that the pair were using drugs together. The next day, officers caught the two who had “eloped” and during interrogation, it emerged all three were involved in drug use and trafficking. Investigators discovered that Dai met his current wife, Jiang – who is seven years younger than him – online in 2021, a few years after Dai and his previous wife divorced. When the two met, Jiang had just been released from prison after serving time for drug possession and trafficking. Her criminal past did not deter Dai, possibly due to Jiang’s good looks which have earned her many fans online. One online fan who knew about Jiang’s drug history sent her a private message saying that he had “the goods”. Jiang then found the online fan, received a shipment of drugs and persuaded Dai to start using drugs too. After this episode Dai and Jiang started dealing drugs. In late 2022, when Junior Dai, Dai’s cousin, visited the family’s home, Jiang discovered that Junior Dai was also using drugs. The two then developed a romantic relationship while using together. In February this year, Jiang blocked all her husband’s contacts, rented a house with Junior Dai and “eloped”. Dai then angrily reported the couple and turned himself in. A police spokesman said: “No TV show would rival this!” The news video reporting the case has already received almost 6 million views on Weibo. In online discussion of the case it has been described as a Chinese version of Breaking Bad , the American crime drama in which a couple run a “drug kingdom”. Unlike the TV show, however, this real and much more prosiac Chinese “drug kingdom” disintegrated from within. “Elope, drugs and arrest. This plot is absurd!” said one online observer.