Two women in China have trended on mainland social media after jumping out of a moving electric car on a highway because they thought they smelt petrol and were frightened the vehicle would explode. Star Video reported that the two from Zhejiang province in eastern China jumped from the electric car while driving on a highway on March 22, after they thought the smell was a sign the car would explode. A viral video of the incident shows the black car reducing speed while the emergency lights are flashing. Suddenly, the driver and front passenger doors open, and the women jump out of the moving vehicle. A bus behind them swerves out of the way and then keeps going. After jumping on the ground and standing up, the two women are seen running away from the abandoned car. Local traffic police responded quickly and, upon arriving at the scene, tried to calm the women as they tried to understand what had happened. “When we smelt the petrol fumes in the car, we thought it was going to explode,” they told police. They said as they were driving an electric vehicle, they could not understand why they could smell petrol fumes. They both decided that it must be linked to a fuel leak and that an explosion was imminent and decided to jump from the car. The pair returned to the car a short time later and drove away. The story has triggered an outpouring of discussion on mainland social media. One person: “Oh my god, would it be too late if they stopped the car and got out of the car?” Another person continued: “How can the car stop itself?” “Is it a prank? That jump looks very scary,” a third person asked. “Wonder women,” added another person.