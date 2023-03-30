Although her babbled words meant little to the officer, the toddler was able to point and gesture directions to guide him to her father. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
Although her babbled words meant little to the officer, the toddler was able to point and gesture directions to guide him to her father. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Yiyi, yaya’: toddler found lost in basement car park in China uses baby talk to direct police to find dad, delighting social media

  • Mainland social media is delighted by a video of a police officer trying to understand directions from a lost toddler using baby talk to navigate
  • Footage from the officer’s body cam shows the pair using stairs, corridors and a lift together as they try to find her family in a residential building

Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 30 Mar, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Although her babbled words meant little to the officer, the toddler was able to point and gesture directions to guide him to her father. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
Although her babbled words meant little to the officer, the toddler was able to point and gesture directions to guide him to her father. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
READ FULL ARTICLE