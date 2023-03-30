Although her babbled words meant little to the officer, the toddler was able to point and gesture directions to guide him to her father. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘Yiyi, yaya’: toddler found lost in basement car park in China uses baby talk to direct police to find dad, delighting social media
- Mainland social media is delighted by a video of a police officer trying to understand directions from a lost toddler using baby talk to navigate
- Footage from the officer’s body cam shows the pair using stairs, corridors and a lift together as they try to find her family in a residential building
