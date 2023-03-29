From a career in marketing for the online gaming industry to growing melons, how one woman’s career choice has renewed debate on career ambition and life goals in China. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘I please myself’: from top university graduate to farmer, woman in China earns one-tenth old salary growing watermelons and finds happiness
- A woman in China with a prestigious degree and a strong career exits the corporate world to become a melon farmer, restarting a debate on work-life balance
- She quit her marketing jobs with leading online game developers 3 times over 5 years, each time without another job lined up
