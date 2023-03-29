Government House, the official residence of Hong Kong’s chief executive, has hosted many dignitaries over the years. But on March 26 its guests were of the four-legged variety when city leader John Lee Ka-chiu hosted three VIPs, or Very Important Pooches. The ceremony was to honour English setters Twix and Umi who were part of a 59-strong Hong Kong rescue team that went to earthquake-hit Turkey in February. The dogs helped with a search and rescue mission after a 7.8 magnitude quake devastated southern parts of the country and northern Syria, killing more than 50,000 people. The pair were among the first group of search and rescue dogs trained by the city’s Fire Services Department. Uma, the sister of Umi and also a rescue dog, also attended the ceremony. On his Facebook page, Lee said the dogs – which were treated to a banquet of their favourite food – were “very lively and excited”. “Twix and Umi have completed the quarantine process after returning to Hong Kong, and their physical examination results are good enough to meet and continue their duties,” said Lee. “Dogs are not only good friends of humans, but also our seamless working partners,” he said, adding: “Twix even laid down on the lawn and let us rub his belly. His cute appearance made us happy.” In his post, Lee said that more than 340 dogs work in Hong Kong government departments performing duties such as maintaining law and order and protecting the public. “I would like to take this opportunity to express my most heartfelt thanks to the dog handlers and dogs who have been silently guarding our safety and the city!” Online observers applauded both Lee and the dogs. “So happy to see Hong Kong’s canine officers getting recognition by the HKSAR CE,” one person wrote. Some also called for better conditions for service dogs post-retirement. “Pay attention to animal rights and make sure working dogs have a safe life after retirement,” said a commenter. “These are hero dogs, I hope they will enjoy the benefits they deserve after retiring,” wrote another. Others took the opportunity to comment about the city’s “outdated” laws which ban the keeping of dogs in public housing.