Slip, sliding away: video of 2 men jumping into river to save runaway car in China delights mainland social media
- A runaway car collided with a man and rolled into a river before the miraculously uninjured man and another jumped in to pull the vehicle out
- Mainland internet users were stunned by video of the man’s lucky escape and the actions of his companion in ‘rescuing’ the car from the water
Chinese social media has been astonished by CCTV footage showing a car rolling down a slope into a river before being retrieved by two men who jumped into the water and swam after it.
Millions online held their breath while watching the video of the empty car parked in front of a ferry crossing before it started sliding down a slope towards a river in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region on March 23.
Three men standing nearby, including the vehicle’s driver, overlooked the danger as they had their backs to the car, which rolled into one of them and pushed him into the river.
Despite being hit by the 840-kilogram car, the man was amazingly uninjured and waded ashore and removed his clothes before he jumped back into the water to go after the car.
While this was happening, the driver tried to use a row boat docked nearby to retrieve the car before deciding it would be faster to swim and join the other man in the water.
Seconds later, the two swam back towards the shore, pulling the car as the third man used a long pole to help retrieve the car from the water.
Mainland social media users were astonished by the men’s miraculous escape from injury and quick thinking in saving the car by working as a team.
“The car hit him, and still he went to save it. I’m moved,” said one person.
Another person said jokingly: “I guess the car just fancied a swim in the river with its human friends.”
“What a nice advertisement for the vehicle; it can float for minutes,” quipped a third person.
After getting the car back onto shore, the driver called the police, who are investigating the cause of the accident, which remains unknown, local media outlet Nanguo Jinbao reported.