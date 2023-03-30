Chinese social media has been astonished by CCTV footage showing a car rolling down a slope into a river before being retrieved by two men who jumped into the water and swam after it.

Millions online held their breath while watching the video of the empty car parked in front of a ferry crossing before it started sliding down a slope towards a river in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region on March 23.

Three men standing nearby, including the vehicle’s driver, overlooked the danger as they had their backs to the car, which rolled into one of them and pushed him into the river.

Despite being hit by the 840-kilogram car, the man was amazingly uninjured and waded ashore and removed his clothes before he jumped back into the water to go after the car.

Many who saw the footage online were amazed by the man’s escape without injury after being hit by the car when it rolled down the shore and into the water. Photo: Baidu