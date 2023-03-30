An online debate over the use of artificial intelligence has been triggered after Taiwan singer, Sandee Chan, revealed her latest song was “sung” using AI. Photo: SCMP composite
‘We own control of our voice’: Taiwan singer Sandee Chan says don’t fear the machines as she reveals new song was ‘sung’ by artificial intelligence

  • Chan tells the Post that artificial technology will never replace the job of a music producer
  • The singer revealed the secret behind her new song, ‘Teach me the ways to be your lover’, one week after its release

Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 30 Mar, 2023

