Chinese social media has been delighted by an event that saw scores of pet owners take their dogs to the cinema to watch a remake of a famous Japanese movie about animal loyalty. Photo: SCMP composite
Doggy movie date: Chinese social media delighted as scores of dog owners take pets to cinema for ‘educational’ canine engagement

  • Scores of pet owners take their dogs to the cinema to watch a remake of a hit Japanese film about a loyal dog and its master
  • The Chinese movie retells the story of a professor whose dog continues to wait for him at a railway station every day long after his death

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 2:00pm, 31 Mar, 2023

