A canine-friendly event in Shanghai which saw dozens of dog owners take their pets to watch the Chinese remake of a famous Japanese movie about an animal’s loyalty to its master has struck a major chord on social media. A video showing pet owners holding their dogs in cinema seats has gone viral after it was posted online on March 25. A large number of online observers suggested jokingly that it was an “educational” event for the dogs to “learn” from the film. Adapted from the hit 1987 Japanese movie Hachiko Monogatari , the Chinese movie tells the story of the special bond between a professor and his pet dog, which culminates in a climax as the loyal pet, Hachiko, insists on waiting for his deceased owner at a railway station where he used to greet him every day after work until his own death. The tearjerker has been adapted many times, including the 2009 American remake, Hachi: A Dog’s Tale , starring Hollywood star, Richard Gere. The Chinese version of the movie is set in the unique hilly landscape of southwest China’s Chongqing municipality, and stars Chinese director and actor Feng Xiaogang as well as Chinese-born American actress and director Joan Chen. The main canine character is renamed Batong, borrowed from the name of a mahjong tile known in English as “Eight Circles”, and features the Chinese village dog breed instead of the Akita breed in the Japanese and American versions of the film. The original Japanese movie, written by renowned screenwriter Kaneto Shinto, was based on a true story from 1920s Japan. The real Hachiko became a symbol of loyalty in Japan after his story was reported in 1932, and after his death in 1935, he continued to be remembered worldwide through books, movies, and iconic statues such as the famous one outside Shibuya railway station in Tokyo. The viral movie event in Shanghai was one of many dog-friendly warm-up screening events held across China before the movie’s official release on March 31. Online observers were delighted by the Shanghai event. “This is an educational outing for dogs,” one said. Another joked: “I hope they don’t need to write reviews after the movie.” A third said she was all in favour of such dog-friendly movie events: “I’d rather a dog barking in a cinema than a child shouting and kicking the back of my seat.”