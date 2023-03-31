The story of a young Chinese man who was shocked to receive a posthumous reply after sending his late father a frustration-filled text message on failing an important examination has warmed the hearts of millions of Chinese internet users. Last week, the 22-year-old from Xian in China’s northwestern Shaanxi province, sent a message to the mobile number previously used by his father who died three years ago, Bailu Video reported. The unidentified son said in his message: “Dad, I did not pass the postgraduate entrance examination. I had expected this result.” “I really want to have another try for the test next year. You know me well. I can make it. “Dad, I miss you very much. Please appear in my dream. I want to see you,” the man wrote. Several hours later, he was stunned to receive a message from his dad’s old mobile number: “No problem, kid. Who can always ride high? You will grow up from failures and eventually become the best you can be. “Cheer up and keep on stepping forward. I believe my kid is the most marvellous one. Dad is also missing you,” the message concluded. The man who replied to the son told Bailu Video that when he received his message, he thought the son was sending it to the wrong person. But then he realised the son’s father had passed away. “The son’s life is probably not going smoothly. He might need to be emboldened,” the man, surnamed Gao, was quoted as saying. He said after thinking for some time, he decided to reply to the son in his father’s tone, hoping to help him regain confidence. The son soon sent back a message, asking if Gao was using his father’s previous mobile number. “Thank you for your reply. Although I don’t know who you are, I am still grateful to you,” the son said. “That’s all right. Go for it, and tomorrow will be better,” replied Gao. The son promised that he would not disturb Gao any more. “When I saw a message from ‘my father’, I cried. Thank you again,” he messaged Gao. The conversation prompted a huge response online after being viewed more than 130 million times on Weibo. “I cried. The owner of this mobile number is so kind-hearted!” one person commented. “Very heart-warming. Good wishes to this man, a stranger who replied to warm another person’s heart,” said a second. “The kindness in this world will be turned into a light to illuminate you,” one observer wrote.