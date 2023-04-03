The story of a Chinese woman who collected autumnal gingko leaves for a decade after her husband’s death and wrote her feelings about him on them has moved millions on mainland social media. The dried leaves were discovered stashed in an envelope among the pages of the woman’s diary by her daughter when she was sorting out the belongings of her mother after she passed away recently from a heart attack. After finding the carefully curated “leaf journal”, the daughter, surnamed Cui, who lives in China’s northeastern Jilin province, took a close-up video of all 22 of them and posted it on her Douyin account on March 29. The video has attracted millions of views and thousands of comments. Leaves were collected each year by her late mother on the October 22 anniversary of her husband’s sudden death from heart attack in 2011, picked from an avenue the couple used to take walks on together. On the first time-worn leaf Cui’s mother wrote: “October 22, 2011. You are gone. From today, I will never see you again.” On several leaves she picked up in subsequent years she simply wrote: “I miss you.” On some she listed the number of years her husband had been gone. The last leaves were picked up in 2021. On them she wrote her husband’s name for the first time: “Jun. Gone for 10 years. I miss you.” Cui said she did not know why her mother failed to collect any leaves for last year’s anniversary, and wondered if she stopped because “she knew she was going to meet him in person.” Cui said she was shocked by the touching discovery and said it had never occurred to her that her mother had such a deep attachment to her father. The romantic love notes have moved many to tears. “After he was gone, there was only autumn left in her life,” an online observer commented on the woman’s unswerving love. “I’m moved to tears. Her mother struggled with a deep feeling of missing him for more than a decade,” said another. “I can’t believe true love really exists in this world,” a third said. “I believe your parents must be pouring out their hearts to each other in a beautiful place now,” said another.