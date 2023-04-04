Chinese social media has come out in widespread support of a mother who is teaching her three-year-old twin daughters the importance of mutual respect in the face of traditional values. When the younger twin, Wanwan, threw a tantrum and demanded to wear the yellow coat the elder sister, Tangtang, was wearing, instead of the one she was wearing herself, Tangtang volunteered to exchange coats with Wanwan. However, instead of taking the easy way out, their mother refused. She told Tangtang: “Never sacrifice your feelings. You chose the yellow colour first. Don’t humour her because she was crying. “I hope you give stuff up to your sister only because you don’t like it. If not, you shouldn’t give up on anything.” She asked Tangtang to think things through: “Are you going to give up things to your sister for life? Why?” At the end of her speech, the mother told her elder daughter: You deserve the best, my baby.” On March 22, the mother from Hebei province in northern China, who is also an online influencer on child parenting, later uploaded a video of the dispute on her Douyin account which is followed by nearly 1.2 million people. She explained that Tangtang had already let Wanwan have the pink coat that she also liked in the beginning, but Wanwan regretted her choice and cried for the yellow coat. Wanwan also rejected her mother’s proposal to exchange the coats the next day. The mother insisted on fairness and mutual respect, winning support from many, especially those who are the eldest child in their family. “Never sacrifice your feelings. As an elder sister myself, if I had heard my mum saying this back then, I would be so happy,” said one commenter. “Sometimes parents will ask considerate children to sacrifice. Tangtang is so lucky to have a mother like this,” said another. The dispute ended sweetly with Wanwan kissing Tangtang to apologise. Tangtang gave Wanwan a hug and said: “I will buy toys for mum and you.”