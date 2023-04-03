A Chinese husband tracked down a young man to give him a dressing-down for passing his luxury car-driving wife a love note in a bid to date her. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘His method is naive’: Chinese husband gives young man dressing-down for passing secret note to his wife in a bid to date her who drives a Porsche

  • A young man is a laughing stock in China after leaving a love note for a woman on her car parked in the garage of her apartment building
  • The message was handwritten on a scrap of paper with a love heart and read: ‘Hello Sister, sorry to disturb you. Hope you won’t blame me’

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 3 Apr, 2023

