A man in China trends online after revealing his girlfriend of four years vanishes with pig herd while he is in hospital. Photo: SCMP composite
‘She ran off with 30 pigs’: man trends in China after revealing live-in girlfriend of 4 years disappeared with livestock while he was in hospital

  • A man fleeced of his entire herd of pigs by his girlfriend while he was in hospital has triggered a widespread discussion on mainland social media
  • Despite the betrayal, the man says he still hopes she will return and explain what happened

Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 6:15pm, 4 Apr, 2023

