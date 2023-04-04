A man in China trends online after revealing his girlfriend of four years vanishes with pig herd while he is in hospital. Photo: SCMP composite
‘She ran off with 30 pigs’: man trends in China after revealing live-in girlfriend of 4 years disappeared with livestock while he was in hospital
- A man fleeced of his entire herd of pigs by his girlfriend while he was in hospital has triggered a widespread discussion on mainland social media
- Despite the betrayal, the man says he still hopes she will return and explain what happened
