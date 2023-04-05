A Chinese male hotel guest has spoken of his shock after a stranger sneaked into his locked room and groped him while he was sleeping with his girlfriend. Photo: SCMP composite
‘His face was close to mine’: Chinese intruder sneaks into locked hotel room and fondles man as he slept next to girlfriend in bed
- Intruder gained access through window that was ajar, knelt beside bed to grope before fleeing when startled male guest woke up
- Hotel bosses say they will fix room widows to make them safer as they discuss compensation with couple over their ordeal
