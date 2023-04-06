A domineering father in eastern China who tried forced his 24-year-old daughter to break up with her first love and find a better man after completing graduate school has been widely criticised on mainland social media. Due to her overbearing father, the daughter, nicknamed Xiaoning, from Zhejiang province in eastern China, only recently began her first intimate relationship with a middle school maths teacher, according to a report by Star Video. The woman was not planning to tell her father about the relationship, but he found out from an aunt who saw an online photo of her with the maths teacher. Soon after this, Xiaoning received a phone call from her outraged father. “This is thoughtless of you. Please break up with him as soon as possible,” her father told her, then continued to pester her on WeChat about ending the relationship. “You are honestly foolish, and you’ve lost yourself. Please stop the relationship with that man and return to your studies,” her father wrote as he became increasingly aggressive. But, unlike when she was younger, Xiaoning refused to back down in the face of her father’s onslaught. “I feel like I’ve grown up and I should have my own opinion,” Xiaoning said to Star Video, adding: “My dear father, please do not control my life anymore. I believe it’s time to learn to let go.” However, her father continued saying she was suffering from “puppy love” and that she sould focus on her studies. “You can do better. I hope you will be happier than me both in marriage and life,” the father said. Mainland social media has hit out at the father’s stance. One person asked: “How can it be puppy love if she is 24 years old? Is he serious?” Another said: “She’d better ask her father about how old he was when he had his first romantic relationship.”