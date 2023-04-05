A 74-year-old ex-Chinese engineer who switched to selling squid on the street instead of taking an easy retirement has delighted mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
‘Don’t want to play mahjong’: ex-Chinese engineer, 74, sells squid on street instead of putting his feet up, inspires mainland social media
- Former mechanical engineer adopts philosophical attitude to life and looks ‘20 years younger’ as a result
- Online observers marvel at the man’s lifestyle with one person saying: ‘This man lives for happiness’
