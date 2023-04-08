A video of a little boy praying in front of his grandma’s tomb for help with school goes viral on Chinese social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
‘Wishful thinking’: video of little boy praying at grandmother’s tomb for good grades and no homework amuses Chinese social media
- A little boy surprised his family during a recent visit to his grandmother’s grave by kneeling to ask her for good marks and no homework
- The video has trended widely on mainland social media, where stories about precocious children are frequently popular
