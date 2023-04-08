The couple married less than two months after meeting and divorced five weeks later. Then a couple of months after that, Su committed suicide. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Greedy and vicious’: Chinese woman blamed for ex-husband’s suicide after blackmailing him for US$1.45 million in divorce ordered by court to return money
- China’s notorious ‘blackmail bride’ is ordered by a mainland court to return millions of yuan in cash and assets to her former husband’s family
- The case caught national attention after the Beijing IT entrepreneur jumped off a high-rise building, blaming his ‘extremely vicious’ ex-wife
