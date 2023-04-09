An 83-year-old Chinese woman’s final farewell to her dying 87-year-old husband has moved millions on mainland social media. “Walk to the light. Don’t get lost.” The old lady from northern China’s Tianjin municipality whispered to her husband, unconscious from lung cancer in his hospital bed, encouraging him to head towards Heaven while stroking his hair gently. “Let go of everything. If it’s time to leave, let’s leave without regret,” she said. The moment, recorded by their grandson, surnamed Qi, on April 4, has been viewed by nearly four million people on Douyin. Qi said that despite feeling sad about his grandfather leaving her, his grandmother remained strong in front of him and told him to leave in peace because she did not want to see him suffer from pain. Qi’s grandmother had also imagined a future with her husband despite knowing it would not happen. “Come home after your illness is cured. Let’s keep each other company for some more years and, at our 60th wedding anniversary, let’s ask our kids to hold a big party,” she told him. Qi said everyone in the hospital ward was moved to tears. Before leaving the ward for the last time, she told her husband: “I won’t come to visit you in the coming days. I will wait for you at home.” Online observers were moved by the woman’s final farewell to her husband, and the deep love between the couple. “This is love. Despite how difficult it was for her to let go of him, she still hoped he would leave the world well,” said one person. “If my loved one would say these things to me when I was dying, I think I won’t be scared,” said another. “Where there’s light, there’s Heaven. I hope they both can find it,” a third commenter wished. Emotional videos showing the deep love elderly couples have for each other are not uncommon on social media. In January, the video of a dying octogenarian in China’s northern Inner Mongolia comforting his 83-year-old wife trended online. “Don’t cry,” he said while gently touching her face and arm,” adding: “I don’t want to leave you but it’s not my choice.” In March, people were moved by a grieving wife in northeastern China’s Jilin province, who had picked up autumn gingko leaves on the anniversary of her husband’s death, and wrote love notes for him on them for a decade before she passed away.